    7th Army NCOA students get more training, skills on suicide prevention [Image 2 of 5]

    7th Army NCOA students get more training, skills on suicide prevention

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    07.17.2020

    Photo by Spc. Zachary Stahlberg 

    7th Army Training Command

    Young Hwang, Army Substance Abuse Program specialist and course instructor, conducts a suicide prevention course at the 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy in Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 17, 2020. The course aimed to train noncommissioned officers to take action in preventing suicide cases in their units. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Zack Stahlberg)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th Army NCOA students get more training, skills on suicide prevention [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Zachary Stahlberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    7th Army NCOA students gain more skills on suicide prevention

