Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sea Breeze 2020 Logos [Image 2 of 2]

    Sea Breeze 2020 Logos

    ITALY

    07.20.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrea Rumple 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    Exercise Sea Breeze 2020 official logos. Sea Breeze is a U.S. and Ukraine co-hosted multinational maritime exercise held in the Black Sea and is designed to enhance interoperability of participating nations and strengthen maritime security and peace within the region.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2020
    Date Posted: 07.22.2020 05:45
    Photo ID: 6281841
    VIRIN: 200720-N-NO901-0003
    Resolution: 1869x929
    Size: 891.01 KB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sea Breeze 2020 Logos [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ukraine 2020
    Sea Breeze 2020 Logos

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    Exercise Sea Breeze
    SEABREEZE2020
    BREEZE2020
    BREEZE 2020
    Sea Breeze 2020
    SEABREEZE 2020
    SB20

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT