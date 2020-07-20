Exercise Sea Breeze 2020 official logos. Sea Breeze is a U.S. and Ukraine co-hosted multinational maritime exercise held in the Black Sea and is designed to enhance interoperability of participating nations and strengthen maritime security and peace within the region.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2020 Date Posted: 07.22.2020 05:45 Photo ID: 6281841 VIRIN: 200720-N-NO901-0003 Resolution: 1869x929 Size: 891.01 KB Location: IT Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sea Breeze 2020 Logos [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.