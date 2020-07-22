Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    New Gym Equipment; Diego Garcia

    New Gym Equipment; Diego Garcia

    FPO, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    07.22.2020

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Michael Porterfield 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    Navy Morale, Welfare and Recreation employees assemble new gym equipment onboard U.S. Navy Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, July 22. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and Allied Forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Michael T. Porterfield)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2020
    Date Posted: 07.22.2020 05:20
    Photo ID: 6281840
    VIRIN: 200722-N-TT672-1008
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: FPO, IO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Gym Equipment; Diego Garcia, by SA Michael Porterfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Diego Garcia
    U.S. Navy
    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT