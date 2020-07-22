New Gym Equipment; Diego Garcia

Navy Morale, Welfare and Recreation employees assemble new gym equipment onboard U.S. Navy Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, July 22. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and Allied Forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Michael T. Porterfield)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2020 05:20
|Photo ID:
|6281840
|VIRIN:
|200722-N-TT672-1008
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|FPO, IO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
