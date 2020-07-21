Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Order of Saint Maurice [Image 9 of 9]

    Order of Saint Maurice

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2020

    Photo by 1st Lt. Angelo Mejia 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Staff Sgt. Vellain Tonumaipea from 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division receive the Order of Saint Maurice from the National Infantry Association and the Chief of Infantry for their significant contribution to the Infantry on July 21, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Angelo Mejia)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2020
    Date Posted: 07.21.2020 23:13
    Photo ID: 6281716
    VIRIN: 200721-A-PD523-0005
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Department of Defense
    25th Infantry Division
    DoD
    25th ID
    Infantryman
    Bronco Brigade
    USARPAC
    Infantry
    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    Tropic Lightning
    Order of St. Maurice
    Cacti
    Royal Thai Army
    Order of Saint Maurice
    United States Army Pacific
    2nd Battalion 35th Infantry Regiment
    Angelo Mejia
    None Better
    Take Arms
    National Infantry Association
    Chief of Infantry

