Staff Sgt. Jefferey Sailes from 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division receive the Order of Saint Maurice from the National Infantry Association and the Chief of Infantry for their significant contribution to the Infantry on July 21, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Angelo Mejia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2020 Date Posted: 07.21.2020 23:13 Photo ID: 6281714 VIRIN: 200721-A-PD523-0002 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 990.37 KB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Order of Saint Maurice [Image 9 of 9], by 1LT Angelo Mejia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.