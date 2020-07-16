Citizen-Soldiers and citizen-Airmen from the Oregon National Guard stamp out flames during wildland firefighter training at the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training in Salem, Ore. July 13-17. The training included more than 400 citizen-Soldiers and citizen-Airmen from the Oregon National Guard and is part of the state’s coordinated and comprehensive effort to suppress wildfires. (Oregon National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Amy Elker, JFHQ Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2020 Date Posted: 07.21.2020 22:14 Photo ID: 6281666 VIRIN: 200716-A-UF867-011 Resolution: 1027x1188 Size: 361.77 KB Location: SALEM, OR, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oregon citizen-Soldiers and citizen-Airmen train to battle wildland fires [Image 11 of 11], by SFC Amy Elker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.