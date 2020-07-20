Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    We are MCBH: Ronny Higuchi

    We are MCBH: Ronny Higuchi

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Luke Kuennen 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    Ronny Higuchi, the store manager for the flight line Marine Mart, poses for a photo aboard Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 21, 2020. Since 1952, MCBH Civilians have supported and sustained warriors through our tightly held core values. These core values capture how we care about each other, what we do, and our special place. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Luke Kuennen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2020
    Date Posted: 07.21.2020 22:28
    Photo ID: 6281665
    VIRIN: 200720-M-LK477-452
    Resolution: 2952x1951
    Size: 723.83 KB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, We are MCBH: Ronny Higuchi, by Sgt Luke Kuennen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

