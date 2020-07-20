We are MCBH: Ronny Higuchi

Ronny Higuchi, the store manager for the flight line Marine Mart, poses for a photo aboard Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 21, 2020. Since 1952, MCBH Civilians have supported and sustained warriors through our tightly held core values. These core values capture how we care about each other, what we do, and our special place. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Luke Kuennen)

