    Oregon citizen-Soldiers and citizen-Airmen train to battle wildland fires [Image 8 of 11]

    Oregon citizen-Soldiers and citizen-Airmen train to battle wildland fires

    SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Amy Elker 

    Oregon Military Department Joint Forces Headquarters

    Oregon Air National Guard Senior Airman Makayla Katona, assigned to the 142nd Medical Group, and Tech. Sgt. Elijah Blackwell, 142nd Communication Flight, await instructions prior to applying the wildland firefighting techniques they have learned to a live-burn as part of their Red Card certification training July 11-17 at the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training, Salem, Ore. The training included more than 400 citizen-Soldiers and citizen-Airmen from the Oregon National Guard and is part of the state’s coordinated and comprehensive effort to suppress wildfires. (Oregon National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Amy Elker, JFHQ Public Affairs)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon citizen-Soldiers and citizen-Airmen train to battle wildland fires [Image 11 of 11], by SFC Amy Elker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

