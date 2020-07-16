Oregon citizen-Soldiers and citizen-Airmen train to battle wildland fires

Oregon Air National Guard Senior Airman Makayla Katona, assigned to the 142nd Medical Group, and Tech. Sgt. Elijah Blackwell, 142nd Communication Flight, await instructions prior to applying the wildland firefighting techniques they have learned to a live-burn as part of their Red Card certification training July 11-17 at the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training, Salem, Ore. The training included more than 400 citizen-Soldiers and citizen-Airmen from the Oregon National Guard and is part of the state’s coordinated and comprehensive effort to suppress wildfires. (Oregon National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Amy Elker, JFHQ Public Affairs)

