A trainer from the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) ignites dry brush and grass during a live-fire burn exercise, part of the training for Oregon National Guard citizen-Soldiers and citizen-Airmen to apply the firefighting techniques learned during their “Red Card” certification training, July 11-17 at DPSST in Salem, Ore. The training included more than 400 citizen-Soldiers and citizen-Airmen from the Oregon National Guard and is part of the state’s coordinated and comprehensive effort to suppress wildfires. (Oregon National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Amy Elker, JFHQ Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2020 Date Posted: 07.21.2020 This work, Oregon citizen-Soldiers and citizen-Airmen train to battle wildland fires [Image 11 of 11], by SFC Amy Elker