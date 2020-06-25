NAVWAR Trident Warrior Team Assesses New Tracking Technology for COVID-19 Mitigation

(200625-N-ZB499-002) San Diego CA. Sailors from Expeditionary Strike Group 3 (ESG-3) and USS Boxer (LHD-4) carry handheld devices past Bluetooth and RFID sensors at Naval Base San Diego (NBSD), as participants in one of the Fleet Experimentation initiatives of Trident Warrior 2020. This initiative evaluated a technology with potential application to Sailor health protection and deployment readiness, in support of Project Rolling Recovery and the Naval COVID Rapid Response Team (NCR2T). The Testbed for IoT-based Privacy-Preserving PERvasive Spaces (TIPPERS) is developed by Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific (NIWC PACIFIC), and funded by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). Trident Warrior is the Navy's premier annual event for Information Warfare-focused experimentation, conducted by Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR), in close collaboration with Commander, Third Fleet (COMTHIRDFLT) and the Navy Warfare Development Command (NWDC). Naval Facilities Command (NAVFAC), NBSD, and ESG-3 provided facility, manpower, and logistical support on the pier to the TIPPERS and TW teams. (Official US Navy Photo by: Aaron Lebsack) (Released)

