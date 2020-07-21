Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lima Company Receiving [Image 6 of 10]

    Lima Company Receiving

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Brooke C Woods 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    New recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, receive their initial haircut during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 21, 2020. Recruits received haircuts immediately after arriving to create uniformity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brooke C. Woods)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lima Company Receiving [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

