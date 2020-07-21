Lima Company Receiving

New recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, make their phone call home during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 21, 2020. The next time these recruits will contact their families will be by postal mail in 2-3 weeks. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brooke C. Woods)

