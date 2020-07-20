Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2nd group of Basic Cadets March Out to Jack's Valley [Image 20 of 21]

    2nd group of Basic Cadets March Out to Jack's Valley

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2020

    Photo by Joshua Armstrong 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Maximizing social distancing precautions, this years class of 2024 Basic Cadets were split into two groups of four squadrons for the March Out to Jack’s Valley for Basic Cadet Training at the US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Monday, July 20, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo/Joshua Armstrong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2020
    Date Posted: 07.21.2020 16:53
    Photo ID: 6281536
    VIRIN: 200720-F-NH566-1020
    Resolution: 4908x3276
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd group of Basic Cadets March Out to Jack's Valley [Image 21 of 21], by Joshua Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2nd group of Basic Cadets March Out to Jack's Valley
    2nd group of Basic Cadets March Out to Jack's Valley
    2nd group of Basic Cadets March Out to Jack's Valley
    2nd group of Basic Cadets March Out to Jack's Valley
    2nd group of Basic Cadets March Out to Jack's Valley
    2nd group of Basic Cadets March Out to Jack's Valley
    2nd group of Basic Cadets March Out to Jack's Valley
    2nd group of Basic Cadets March Out to Jack's Valley
    2nd group of Basic Cadets March Out to Jack's Valley
    2nd group of Basic Cadets March Out to Jack's Valley
    2nd group of Basic Cadets March Out to Jack's Valley
    2nd group of Basic Cadets March Out to Jack's Valley
    2nd group of Basic Cadets March Out to Jack's Valley
    2nd group of Basic Cadets March Out to Jack's Valley
    2nd group of Basic Cadets March Out to Jack's Valley
    2nd group of Basic Cadets March Out to Jack's Valley
    2nd group of Basic Cadets March Out to Jack's Valley
    2nd group of Basic Cadets March Out to Jack's Valley
    2nd group of Basic Cadets March Out to Jack's Valley
    2nd group of Basic Cadets March Out to Jack's Valley
    2nd group of Basic Cadets March Out to Jack's Valley

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USAFA
    March Out

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT