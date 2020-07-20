2nd group of Basic Cadets March Out to Jack's Valley

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Maximizing social distancing precautions, this years class of 2024 Basic Cadets were split into two groups of four squadrons for the March Out to Jack’s Valley for Basic Cadet Training at the US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Monday, July 20, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo/Joshua Armstrong)

