200720-N-UA103-1118

SAN DIEGO (July 20, 2020) – U.S. Navy Capt. Daniel Keeler, executive officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), addresses Sailors in the hangar bay July 20, 2020. USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) returned to Naval Air Station North Island after a six-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Julian Davis)

