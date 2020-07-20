Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Shiloh Meal Preparation [Image 9 of 9]

    USS Shiloh Meal Preparation

    SEA OF JAPAN

    07.20.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isaac Maxwell 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    200721-N-JL568-1032 WATERS EAST OF JAPAN (July 21, 2020) Seaman Irving Rodriguezmendoza, from San Jose, Calif., cleans dishes aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaac Maxwell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2020
    Date Posted: 07.21.2020 07:01
    Location: SEA OF JAPAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

