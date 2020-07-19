200721-N-JL568-1024 WATERS EAST OF JAPAN (July 21, 2020) Seaman Irving Rodriguezmendoza, from San Jose, Calif., cleans a space aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaac Maxwell)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2020 07:00
|Photo ID:
|6280945
|VIRIN:
|200721-N-JL568-1024
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|533.05 KB
|Location:
|SEA OF JAPAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Shiloh Meal Preparation [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Isaac Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT