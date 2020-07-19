USS Shiloh Meal Preparation

200721-N-JL568-1012 WATERS EAST OF JAPAN (July 21, 2020) Culinary Specialist Seaman Nathan Warren, from Dover, Del., prepares a meal for the crew of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaac Maxwell)

