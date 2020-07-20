Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors conduct mine countermeasure training operations during Mine Warfare Exercise (MIWEX) 2JA

    MUTSU BAY, JAPAN

    07.20.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Caleb Strong 

    USS PIONEER (MCM 9)

    MUTSU BAY (July 20, 2020) – Mineman 3rd Class Arturo Rivera from Tucson, Arizona and Mineman Seaman Peter Birnstihl from Chandler, Arizona, search for mine-like objects in a mine hunting area as the Executive Officer, Lt. Cmdr. Zach Martens from Poway, California, observes, aboard mine countermeasures ship USS Pioneer (MCM 9) during Mine Warfare Exercise (MIWEX) 2JA 2020. MIWEX 2JA is an annual bilateral exercise held between the U.S. Navy and Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) to strengthen interoperability and increase proficiencies in mine countermeasure operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caleb Strong)

    This work, Sailors conduct mine countermeasure training operations during Mine Warfare Exercise (MIWEX) 2JA, by PO3 Caleb Strong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

