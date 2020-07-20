MUTSU BAY (July 20, 2020) – Mineman 3rd Class Arturo Rivera from Tucson, Arizona and Mineman Seaman Peter Birnstihl from Chandler, Arizona, search for mine-like objects in a mine hunting area as the Executive Officer, Lt. Cmdr. Zach Martens from Poway, California, observes, aboard mine countermeasures ship USS Pioneer (MCM 9) during Mine Warfare Exercise (MIWEX) 2JA 2020. MIWEX 2JA is an annual bilateral exercise held between the U.S. Navy and Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) to strengthen interoperability and increase proficiencies in mine countermeasure operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caleb Strong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2020 Date Posted: 07.20.2020 20:49 Photo ID: 6280706 VIRIN: 200720-N-UE100-1031 Resolution: 5975x4016 Size: 2.51 MB Location: MUTSU BAY, JP Hometown: CHANDLER, AZ, US Hometown: POWAY, CA, US Hometown: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors conduct mine countermeasure training operations during Mine Warfare Exercise (MIWEX) 2JA, by PO3 Caleb Strong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.