200707-N-JL568-1001 WATERS EAST OF JAPAN (July 07, 2020) Retail Specialist 3rd Class Jakerion Brown, from Paris, Texas, maintains the ships grooming standards aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaac Maxwell)
This work, USS Shiloh Barber Shop [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Isaac Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
