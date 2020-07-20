Citizen Soldiers and Airmen from the Arizona National Guard facilitate contactless COVID-19 testing at a testing site in Phoenix, Ariz., July 20, 2020. The Arizona National Guard has completed more than 2700 missions statewide in response to the COIVD-19 pandemic since being activated in March 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin).
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2020 15:25
|Photo ID:
|6280457
|VIRIN:
|200720-Z-CC902-0023
|Resolution:
|4512x3008
|Size:
|7.28 MB
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Arizona Guardsmen continue to facilitate COVID-19 testing throughout Arizona [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
