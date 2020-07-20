Citizen Soldiers and Airmen from the Arizona National Guard facilitate contactless COVID-19 testing at a testing site in Phoenix, Ariz., July 20, 2020. The Arizona National Guard has completed more than 2700 missions statewide in response to the COIVD-19 pandemic since being activated in March 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2020 Date Posted: 07.20.2020 15:25 Photo ID: 6280453 VIRIN: 200720-Z-CC902-0013 Resolution: 4512x3008 Size: 7.98 MB Location: AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arizona Guardsmen continue to facilitate COVID-19 testing throughout Arizona [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.