Sailor leads National Guard team in COVID response

Navy Reserve Master Chief David Schwartz, who also serves as a member of the New York Naval Militia, leads passengers off a New York Army National Guard CH-47 in New York City on April 16, 2020 enroute to the Jacob Javits Convention Center, as he arrives to take over a medical team providing serves to New York National Guard Soldiers and Airmen responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schwartz led 13 National Guard members providing medical service to 600 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen in April, May and June, 2020. ( U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sean Madden)

