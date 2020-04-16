Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sailor leads National Guard team in COVID response

    Sailor leads National Guard team in COVID response

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Sean Madden 

    New York National Guard

    Navy Reserve Master Chief David Schwartz, who also serves as a member of the New York Naval Militia, leads passengers off a New York Army National Guard CH-47 in New York City on April 16, 2020 enroute to the Jacob Javits Convention Center, as he arrives to take over a medical team providing serves to New York National Guard Soldiers and Airmen responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schwartz led 13 National Guard members providing medical service to 600 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen in April, May and June, 2020. ( U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sean Madden)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2020
    Date Posted: 07.20.2020 10:02
    Photo ID: 6280005
    VIRIN: 200416-Z-AO733-2025
    Resolution: 5120x2529
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor leads National Guard team in COVID response, by SrA Sean Madden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navy Reserve Sailor leads New York National Guard Team in COVID response

    TAGS

    New York
    virus
    medical team
    response
    Navy Reserve
    pandemic.
    Navy
    New York City
    medics
    national guard
    New York Naval Militia
    COVID19
    COVID
    Javits
    COVID19 nationalguard
    Master Chief David Schwartz

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT