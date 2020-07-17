Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mustin Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Mustin Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.17.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cody Beam 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 17, 2020) Seaman Chris Czaiczynski, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89), prepares line for a replenishment-at-sea with the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4). Mustin is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2020
    Date Posted: 07.19.2020 19:02
    Photo ID: 6279622
    VIRIN: 200717-N-AJ005-1143
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 777.59 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mustin Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Cody Beam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    USS Mustin
    DDG 89
    DESRON 15
    CTF 70
    indo-pacific
    Surface Warriors

