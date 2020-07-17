USS Mustin Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea

SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 17, 2020) Gunner’s Mate Seaman Daniel Campos, from Chico, Texas, fires a shot line from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) to the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4) during a replenishment-at-sea. Mustin is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2020 19:02
|Photo ID:
|6279619
|VIRIN:
|200717-N-AJ005-1056
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|763.5 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
