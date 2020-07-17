USS Mustin Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea

SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 17, 2020) Gunner’s Mate Seaman Daniel Campos, from Chico, Texas, fires a shot line from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) to the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4) during a replenishment-at-sea. Mustin is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)

