Comet NEOWISE is visible behind a CH-47 Chinook helicopter, assigned to the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, at the 28th ECAB's mobilization station. (U.S. Army photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Matt Keppler)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2020 18:45
|Photo ID:
|6279617
|VIRIN:
|200719-Z-IK914-201
|Resolution:
|1960x1960
|Size:
|964.85 KB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Comet NEOWISE, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT