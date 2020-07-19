Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Comet NEOWISE

    Comet NEOWISE

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    Comet NEOWISE is visible behind a CH-47 Chinook helicopter, assigned to the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, at the 28th ECAB's mobilization station. (U.S. Army photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Matt Keppler)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2020
    Date Posted: 07.19.2020 18:45
