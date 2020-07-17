Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) Participate in a 25mm Live-Fire Gunnery Exercise [Image 6 of 6]

    Sailors Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) Participate in a 25mm Live-Fire Gunnery Exercise

    EAST CHINA SEA

    07.17.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor M DiMartino 

    USS Germantown (LSD 42)

    EAST CHINA SEA (July 17, 2020) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Presley White, from Winter Haven, Fla., fires a Mark 38 25mm machine gun system from a remote operator console on the bridge of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) during a live-fire exercise. Germantown, part of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serves as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2020
    Date Posted: 07.18.2020 21:32
    Photo ID: 6279324
    VIRIN: 200717-N-CL550-1374
    Resolution: 5568x3539
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) Participate in a 25mm Live-Fire Gunnery Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Taylor M DiMartino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    underway
    live-fire exercise
    USS Germantown (LSD 42)
    readiness
    Whidbey Island-class
    lethality
    Mark 38 25 mm machine gun
    PresenceMatters
    FightTonight
    ForgedByTheSea
    IndoPacom
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    FreeAndOpen

