EAST CHINA SEA (July 17, 2020) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Presley White, from Winter Haven, Fla., fires a Mark 38 25mm machine gun system from a remote operator console on the bridge of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) during a live-fire exercise. Germantown, part of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serves as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2020 21:32
|Photo ID:
|6279324
|VIRIN:
|200717-N-CL550-1374
|Resolution:
|5568x3539
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sailors Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) Participate in a 25mm Live-Fire Gunnery Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Taylor M DiMartino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT