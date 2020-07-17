Sailors Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) Participate in a 25mm Live-Fire Gunnery Exercise

EAST CHINA SEA (July 17, 2020) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Presley White, from Winter Haven, Fla., fires a Mark 38 25mm machine gun system from a remote operator console on the bridge of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) during a live-fire exercise. Germantown, part of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serves as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)

