Sailors Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conduct Daily Operations at Sea

EAST CHINA SEA (July 16, 2020) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Valentina Imokhai, from Edo State, Nigeria, repairs line using a technique called ‘serving’ on the forecastle of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42). Germantown, part of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serves as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)

