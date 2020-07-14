Leaders visit Medical Task Force at JBSA

July 14, 2020— U.S. Army Maj. Gen. David P. Glaser, Deputy Commanding General - Operations, U.S. Army North (Fifth Army), talks to Soldiers from the Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force – 627 training at the Rudder U.S. Army Reserve Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, July 14, 2020. The UAMTF Soldiers are specialized in different medical areas and are deployed to support San Antonio hospitals during the COVID-19 response. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to states in need as well as the Federal Emergency Management Agency in support of the whole-of-nation COVID-19 response. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Loni Ayers U.S Army North Public Affairs)

