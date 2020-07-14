Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leaders visit Medical Task Force at JBSA [Image 2 of 8]

    Leaders visit Medical Task Force at JBSA

    TX, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2020

    Photo by Maj. Loni Ayers 

    Defense Department Support to FEMA COVID-19       

    July 14, 2020— Command Sgt. Maj. Alberto Delgado, Senior Enlisted Advisor U.S. Army North (Fifth Army), talks to soldiers on training from the Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force – 627 at the Rudder U.S. Army Reserve Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, July 14, 2020. The UAMTF Soldiers are specialized in different medical areas and are deployed to support San Antonio hospitals during the COVID-19 response. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to states in need as well as the Federal Emergency Management Agency in support of the whole-of-nation COVID-19 response. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Loni Ayers U.S Army North Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2020
    Date Posted: 07.15.2020 19:31
    Location: TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leaders visit Medical Task Force at JBSA [Image 8 of 8], by MAJ Loni Ayers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Federal Emergency Management Agency
    Texas
    San Antonio
    Army
    U.S. Army North
    NORTHERN Command
    COVID-19
    DSFC19
    Department of Defense COVID-19 Response
    UAMTF

