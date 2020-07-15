Sailors and Federal San Diego Firefighters fight fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard

200715-N-EC658-1010 SAN DIEGO (July 15, 2020) Sailors and Federal firefighters responded to a fire on board the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) at Naval Base San Diego. On the morning of July 12, a fire was called away aboard the ship while it was moored pier side at Naval Base San Diego. The fire continues to be fought into the following day. Bonhomme Richard is going through a maintenance availability, which began in 2018. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Julio Rivera)

