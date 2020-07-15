Sailors and Federal San Diego Firefighters fight fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard

200715-N-EC658-1001 SAN DIEGO (July 15, 2020) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the "Merlins" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3, provides aerial firefighting support alongside Sailors and civilian fire crews on the ground to fight the fire aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). On the morning of July 12, a fire was called away aboard the ship while it was moored pier side at Naval Base San Diego. Base and shipboard firefighters responded to the fire. Bonhomme Richard is going through a maintenance availability, which began in 2018. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Julio Rivera)

