Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion participate in Pugil Sticks at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 15, 2020. Recruits executed numerous Marine Corps Martial Arts Program techniques throughout the Pugil Sticks event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brooke C. Woods)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2020 17:55
|Photo ID:
|6276374
|VIRIN:
|200715-M-OQ594-1033
|Resolution:
|4422x2948
|Size:
|824.46 KB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Kilo Company Pugil Sticks [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
