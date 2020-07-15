Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Kilo Company Pugil Sticks [Image 1 of 7]

    Kilo Company Pugil Sticks

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Brooke C Woods 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    A recruit with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion prepares to participate in Pugil Sticks at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 15, 2020. Recruits executed numerous Marine Corps Martial Arts Program techniques throughout the Pugil Sticks event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brooke C. Woods)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2020
    Date Posted: 07.15.2020 17:55
    Photo ID: 6276369
    VIRIN: 200715-M-OQ594-1005
    Resolution: 3144x2096
    Size: 431.39 KB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kilo Company Pugil Sticks [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kilo Company Pugil Sticks
    Kilo Company Pugil Sticks
    Kilo Company Pugil Sticks
    Kilo Company Pugil Sticks
    Kilo Company Pugil Sticks
    Kilo Company Pugil Sticks
    Kilo Company Pugil Sticks

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USMC
    MCRDSD
    OQ594

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT