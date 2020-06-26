Robert Silva, 60th Dental Squadron dental laboratory technician cools down a dental crown casting during Leadership Rounds June 26, 2020, at David Grant USAF Medical Center, Travis Air Force Base, California. The Leadership Rounds program provides 60th AMW leadership an opportunity to interact with Airmen and get a detailed view of each mission performed at Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2020 17:36
|Photo ID:
|6276351
|VIRIN:
|200626-F-RU983-1233
|Resolution:
|3600x2381
|Size:
|6.15 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Leadership Rounds: 60th DS [Image 8 of 8], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT