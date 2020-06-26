U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Derek Crowder, right, 60th Air Mobility Wing command chief, uses wax to create a dental crown mold while Robert Silva, 60th Dental Squadron dental laboratory technician watches during Leadership Rounds June 26, 2020, at David Grant USAF Medical Center, Travis Air Force Base, California. The Leadership Rounds program provides 60th AMW leadership an opportunity to interact with Airmen and get a detailed view of each mission performed at Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2020 Date Posted: 07.15.2020 17:36 Photo ID: 6276349 VIRIN: 200626-F-RU983-1165 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 5 MB Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leadership Rounds: 60th DS [Image 8 of 8], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.