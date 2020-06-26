Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leadership Rounds: 60th DS [Image 6 of 8]

    Leadership Rounds: 60th DS

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2020

    Photo by Heide Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Derek Crowder, right, 60th Air Mobility Wing command chief, uses wax to create a dental crown mold while Robert Silva, 60th Dental Squadron dental laboratory technician watches during Leadership Rounds June 26, 2020, at David Grant USAF Medical Center, Travis Air Force Base, California. The Leadership Rounds program provides 60th AMW leadership an opportunity to interact with Airmen and get a detailed view of each mission performed at Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leadership Rounds: 60th DS [Image 8 of 8], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

