The Commander of Fox Company, 1st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division overlooks her Soldiers as they prepare to disembark a plane. The unit had just returned from a deployment to Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Magallanes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2020 Date Posted: 07.15.2020 16:23 Photo ID: 6276159 VIRIN: 200711-A-AR083-570 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 12.37 MB Location: SALINA, KS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Foxtrot 1-1 Returns [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Michael Magallanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.