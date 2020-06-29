Trailblazer Room Dedication

Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Connie Engel poses in front of a T-38 Talon prior to her flight with the 435th Flying Training Squadron June 29, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. To honor the first women who became pilots of the U.S. Air Force, Air Education and Training Command officials renamed the Martin Hall Conference Room to the Trailblazer Room in the AETC headquarters main building. The events of the day culminated in with T-38 familiarization flights. Engel was the first woman to solo in the T-41 and T-37 and the first woman to become a T-38 instructor pilot. She was also a chase pilot at Edwards Air Force Base, California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean M. Worrell)

