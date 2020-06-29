Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Mary Livingston poses in front of a T-38 Talon from the 435th Flying Training Squadron June 29, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. To honor the first women who became pilots of the U.S. Air Force, Air Education and Training Command officials renamed the Martin Hall Conference Room to the Trailblazer Room in the AETC headquarters main building. Livingston was the first woman to serve as a T-37 instructor and Pilot Instructor Training (PIT) instructor at the former Randolph Air Force Base, Texas. She went on to fly the TG-7A and the T-41 at The U.S. Air Force Academy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean M. Worrell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2020 Date Posted: 07.15.2020 16:19 Photo ID: 6276135 VIRIN: 200629-F-FD742-1115 Resolution: 2003x3000 Size: 2.83 MB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Trailblazer Room Dedication [Image 14 of 14], by Sean Worrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.