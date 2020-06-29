Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Trailblazer Room Dedication [Image 9 of 14]

    Trailblazer Room Dedication

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2020

    Photo by Sean Worrell 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Kathleen Cosand poses in front of a T-38 Talon prior to her flight with the 435th Flying Training Squadron June 29, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. To honor the first women who became pilots of the U.S. Air Force, Air Education and Training Command officials renamed the Martin Hall Conference Room to the Trailblazer Room in the AETC headquarters main building. The events of the day culminated with T-38 familiarization flights. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean M. Worrell)

