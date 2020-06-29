Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Kathleen Cosand (left to right), Lt. Col. Sandra Scott, Lt. Col. Mary Livingston and Lt. Col. Connie Engel, pose in front of a T-38 Talon prior to their flight with the 435th Flying Training Squadron June 29, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. These four women were the first women who were part of the first class to graduate Undergraduate Pilot Training in 1977. To honor the Trailblazers, Air Education and Training Command officials renamed the Martin Hall Conference Room to the Trailblazer Room in the AETC headquarters main building. The events of the day culminated with T-38 familiarization flights. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean M. Worrell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2020 Date Posted: 07.15.2020 16:20 Photo ID: 6276132 VIRIN: 200629-F-FD742-1078 Resolution: 3000x2003 Size: 3.57 MB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Trailblazer Room Dedication [Image 14 of 14], by Sean Worrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.