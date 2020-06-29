Trailblazer Room Dedication

Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Kathleen Cosand (left) and retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Sandra Scott prepare their flight equipment prior to a T-38 Talon flight with the 435th Flying Training Squadron June 29, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. To honor the first women who became pilots of the U.S. Air Force, Air Education and Training Command officials renamed the Martin Hall Conference Room to the Trailblazer Room in the AETC headquarters main building. The events of the day culminated in with T-38 familiarization flights.. Cosand was the first woman to be awarded the Air Medal for Contingency Operations in Zaire in May 1978. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean M. Worrell)

