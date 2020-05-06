Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    446th chapel team cares for Reserve Citizen Airmen through food

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Maj. Candice Allen 

    446th Airlift Wing Public Affairs (AFRC)

    Tech. Sgt. Allen Jackson, 446th Airlift Wing religious affairs airman, prepares 25 burgers for 446th Security Forces Squadron Reserve Citizen Airmen after their annual qualification training June 5, 2020 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. The U.S. Air Force Reserve Chaplain Program is a cooperative and pluralistic ministry. Chaplains adhere to the requirements of their endorsing religious bodies. They provide religious ministries during war, contingencies, national emergencies, and military exercises. (Courtesy Photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Reserve Resilient

