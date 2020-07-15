U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Alexander Cedillo, 52nd Fighter Wing protocol specialist, left, aids Capt. James Calledo, 52nd FW chaplain, during a Catholic mass at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 18, 2020. Cedillo arranged 12 virtual Catholic masses, reaching 600 families, and facilitated a 14-week virtual small group program for 10 families for the Archdioscese of the Military Services. (Photo courtesy of Master Sgt. Alexander Cedillo)
52nd FW Airman exemplifies service before self during COVID-19
