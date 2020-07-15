Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd FW Airman exemplifies service before self during COVID-19 [Image 1 of 2]

    52nd FW Airman exemplifies service before self during COVID-19

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, GERMANY

    07.15.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Melody Howley 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Alexander Cedillo, 52nd Fighter Wing protocol specialist, left, aids Capt. James Calledo, 52nd FW chaplain, during a Catholic mass at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 18, 2020. Cedillo arranged 12 virtual Catholic masses, reaching 600 families, and facilitated a 14-week virtual small group program for 10 families for the Archdioscese of the Military Services. (Photo courtesy of Master Sgt. Alexander Cedillo)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2020
    Date Posted: 07.15.2020
    VIRIN: 200715-F-VG991-1001
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd FW Airman exemplifies service before self during COVID-19 [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Melody Howley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    52nd FW Airman exemplifies service before self during COVID-19
    52nd FW Airman exemplifies service before self during COVID-19

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    52nd FW Airman exemplifies service before self during COVID-19

    TAGS

    DoD
    52 FW
    inthistogether
    covid19EUCOM
    alwaysmissionready

