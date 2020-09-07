Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Mine Hunting in the Arabian Gulf [Image 4 of 5]

    Mine Hunting in the Arabian Gulf

    ARABIAN GULF

    07.09.2020

    Photo by Spc. Christopher Cameron 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    200710-A-DZ781-0017 ARABIAN GULF (July 10, 2020) Sailors assigned to Commander, Task Force 52 board a rigid-hull inflatable boat during a mine-hunting exercise with the mine countermeasures ship USS Gladiator (MCM 13) July 10, 2020 in the Arabian Gulf. Gladiator is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Cameron)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2020
    Date Posted: 07.15.2020 06:15
    Photo ID: 6275462
    VIRIN: 200710-A-DZ781-0007
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.34 MB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mine Hunting in the Arabian Gulf [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Christopher Cameron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mine Hunting in the Arabian Gulf
    Mine Hunting in the Arabian Gulf
    Mine Hunting in the Arabian Gulf
    Mine Hunting in the Arabian Gulf
    Mine Hunting in the Arabian Gulf

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    centcom
    NAVCENT
    Navy
    ComCam
    Army
    5th Fleet
    coastal patrol ship
    CF5
    MCM11

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT