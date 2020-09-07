Mine Hunting in the Arabian Gulf

200710-A-DZ781-0002 ARABIAN GULF (July 10, 2020) Information Systems Technician 1st Class Pete Malta, a Sailor assigned to Commander, Task Force 52, boards a rigid-hull inflatable boat during a mine-hunting exercise with the mine countermeasures ship USS Gladiator (MCM 13) July 10, 2020 in the Arabian Gulf. Gladiator is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Cameron)
