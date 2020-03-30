The top view of a Harbor Security Boat onboard U.S. Navy Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and Allied Forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photos by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Michael T. Porterfield)
This work, Harbor Equipment, by SA Michael Porterfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
