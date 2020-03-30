Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Harbor Equipment

    Harbor Equipment

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    03.30.2020

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Michael Porterfield 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    The top view of a Harbor Security Boat onboard U.S. Navy Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and Allied Forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photos by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Michael T. Porterfield)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2020
    Date Posted: 07.15.2020 04:42
    Photo ID: 6275427
    VIRIN: 200331-N-TT671-1046
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Harbor Equipment, by SA Michael Porterfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Diego Garcia
    U.S. Navy
    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT