    SAPR Training Diego Garcia

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY, DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    07.13.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jillian Grady 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (July 13, 2020) – Sailors attend a Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Victim Advocate class onboard Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and Allied Forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jillian F. Grady/ released.

    Date Taken: 07.13.2020
    Date Posted: 07.15.2020 04:00
    Photo ID: 6275412
    VIRIN: 200713-N-JX361-1013
    Resolution: 3374x2699
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY, DIEGO GARCIA, IO
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SAPR Training Diego Garcia, by PO3 Jillian Grady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SAPR
    Sailors
    'Diego Garcia
    training"

