SAPR Training Diego Garcia

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (July 13, 2020) – Sailors attend a Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Victim Advocate class onboard Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and Allied Forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jillian F. Grady/ released.

