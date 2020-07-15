Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strength in Diversity – Eighth Army Equal Opportunity is tip of the spear

    USAG HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA
07.15.2020
Photo by Kenji Thuloweit
8th Army

    USAG HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    07.15.2020

    Photo by Kenji Thuloweit 

    8th Army

    Refined dress code posters like this one are intended to be more neutral when it comes to genders and ethnicities. Old posters were taken down after recommendations were voiced at Eighth Army’s first workshop focused on ending discrimination and bigotry in June. (U.S. Army graphic)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2020
    Date Posted: 07.15.2020 00:50
    Photo ID: 6275352
    VIRIN: 200715-A-LO365-847
    Resolution: 1500x1951
    Size: 513.75 KB
    Location: USAG HUMPHREYS, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    GALLERY
Strength in Diversity – Eighth Army Equal Opportunity is tip of the spear
    Strength in Diversity – Eighth Army Equal Opportunity is tip of the spear

    Strength in Diversity – Eighth Army Equal Opportunity is tip of the spear

    TAGS

    Korea
    equality
    diversity
    Eighth Army

