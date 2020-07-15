Refined dress code posters like this one are intended to be more neutral when it comes to genders and ethnicities. Old posters were taken down after recommendations were voiced at Eighth Army’s first workshop focused on ending discrimination and bigotry in June. (U.S. Army graphic)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2020 Date Posted: 07.15.2020 00:50 Photo ID: 6275352 VIRIN: 200715-A-LO365-847 Resolution: 1500x1951 Size: 513.75 KB Location: USAG HUMPHREYS, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Strength in Diversity – Eighth Army Equal Opportunity is tip of the spear [Image 2 of 2], by Kenji Thuloweit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.