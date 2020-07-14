Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strength in Diversity – Eighth Army Equal Opportunity is tip of the spear [Image 1 of 2]

    Strength in Diversity – Eighth Army Equal Opportunity is tip of the spear

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    07.14.2020

    Photo by Kenji Thuloweit 

    8th Army

    The Eighth Army community across the peninsula can expect to see informational posters and kiosks where people can make suggestions with the option of doing so anonymously. The posters feature contact information to point Soldiers and civilians in the right direction in case they have an EO issue. Eighth Army EO has also created a hotline (DSN 755-2535/010-8520-4656) to call where Soldiers can talk to an EO representative anonymously if they wish. (U.S. Army graphic)

