SAN DIEGO (July 14, 2020) Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Ryan Siner (left) and Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Jeremy Phillips, assigned to the “Merlins” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3, utilize a Bambi Bucket in an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter to provide aerial firefighting support to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). On the morning of July 12, a fire was called away aboard the ship while it was moored pier side at Naval Base San Diego. Base and shipboard firefighters responded to the fire. Bonhomme Richard is going through a maintenance availability, which began in 2018. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Patrick W. Menah Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2020 Date Posted: 07.14.2020 21:56 Photo ID: 6275326 VIRIN: 200714-N-LQ653-1108 Resolution: 4536x2552 Size: 2.61 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 9 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors and federal San Diego firefighters fight fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.